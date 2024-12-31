Stardew Valley hits 41 million copies sold

HQ

Stardew Valley, the indie gem that brought the joys of farm life to millions, has reached a remarkable milestone: over 41 million copies sold across all platforms as of December 2024. Created by solo developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, the game's journey from a passion project to a global phenomenon is nothing short of extraordinary. Players continue to flock to Pelican Town for its heartwarming blend of farming, exploration, and character-driven stories.

According to the game's website, the PC version leads the charge with 26 million copies sold, while the Nintendo Switch, with its portable charm, accounts for another 7.6 million. Other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox share the remainder, underscoring the game's universal appeal. This achievement comes eight years after its 2016 release, proving that a deep commitment to quality and ongoing updates can keep players engaged long after launch.

The game's 1.6 update, released in November, has added new layers to the experience, keeping both veteran players and newcomers invested. What's more, Stardew Valley remains a rarity in modern gaming—boasting major free updates without resorting to paid DLC. With Barone still actively supporting the game while working on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier, fans are optimistic about what the future holds. Will Stardew Valley's success inspire more indie developers to chase their dreams?

What has been your favorite moment in Pelican Town?