Stardew Valley gets adorable collector's edition

Have you not found the time to play ConcernedApe's Stardew Valley? Perhaps you just like purchasing pretty things? Either way, the game is getting two glorious physical editions via Fangamer and one of them, in particular, is absolutely adorable.

The release collection features a standard physical edition for PC and Switch (DRM-free disc with a Steam key for PC) which comes with an 18-page manual and a double-sided cover but the real gem is the collector's edition. The collector's edition features the same content as the standard edition as well as an adorable six-piece wooden standee, a wooden lapel pin, a 14-page Junimo comic by Chihiro Sakaida, a deed to your own farm, a cleaning cloth, a collector's edition box and, if pre-ordered ahead of August 15, a bonus poster.

Both editions are set to ship on November 6 and you can find them via this link or check them out below.