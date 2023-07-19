Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley creator teases big surprise in new update

He's taken a break from the game's successor to come back for version 1.6.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has recently teased a big surprise coming to Stardew Valley in the upcoming 1.6 update for the game.

On Twitter, he posted some of the features coming in the update, which include minor changes such as increased dialogue, a new festival, new items, and more. The last thing on his list has sent fans into a frenzy, as it is just a set of three question marks.

There's no word on when the update will be released, but we'd imagine it's not too far away now. Barone continues to work on Haunted Chocolatier, the successor to Stardew Valley, in the meantime but has taken a break to give his breakout hit the attention it deserves for its latest update.

What do you think Barone is teasing?

Stardew Valley

Related texts

0
Stardew ValleyScore

Stardew Valley
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"Even though Stardew Valley merges many themes together, it has been done seamlessly."



Loading next content