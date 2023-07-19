Stardew Valley creator teases big surprise in new update

HQ

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has recently teased a big surprise coming to Stardew Valley in the upcoming 1.6 update for the game.

On Twitter, he posted some of the features coming in the update, which include minor changes such as increased dialogue, a new festival, new items, and more. The last thing on his list has sent fans into a frenzy, as it is just a set of three question marks.

There's no word on when the update will be released, but we'd imagine it's not too far away now. Barone continues to work on Haunted Chocolatier, the successor to Stardew Valley, in the meantime but has taken a break to give his breakout hit the attention it deserves for its latest update.

What do you think Barone is teasing?