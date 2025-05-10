Stardew Valley creator might make a sequel someday

HQ

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, best known for his wildly popular creation Stardew Valley, revealed in a recent interview with TigerBelly that he could see himself making a sequel someday. However, he also pointed out how much easier it is to add content to an already finished game than to start something entirely new from scratch:

"It's all the systems — all the major systems — are already all done. That's the stuff that's not fun to do. When I make an update for Stardew Valley now, it's like, you know, oh, throw in this, throw in that. Let's add green rain — like, these random, whimsical ideas. I might eventually make a Stardew Valley 2, to be honest."

Of course, it's worth noting that a sequel is likely still far off. Barone is currently deep into development on an entirely different game called Haunted Chocolatier. At the same time, he plans to keep adding content to Stardew Valley as well — in fact, he previously said his dream would be to keep updating it even 50 years from now.