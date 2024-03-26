Stardew Valley creator gives update on Haunted Chocolatier

HQ

Haunted Chocolatier fans and Hollow Knight: Silksong fans should form a support group at this point. Both have been waiting for their respective games for years, and yet each update they're given is just a form of "we're working on it," from the creators.

The latest update from ConcernedApe AKA Eric Barone, creator of Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier, is no different. Barone wrote on Twitter/X that he'll be back at work on the game once Stardew Valley's latest update is completely done.

He wants it to be bug free and available on all platforms, which might take a little while but shouldn't put a firm halt on work for Haunted Chocolatier. Still, fans are hoping for a more substantial update soon.