Stardew Valley cookbook seemingly coming in 2024

HQ

It looks like an official Stardew Valley cookbook is on its way. As noticed by GameSpot, Amazon currently has a listing for the book, stating that it will feature over 50 recipes based on the game and will be arriving in 2024.

Specifically, we're told that the book will span 176 pages, will feature recipes for spring, summer, autumn, and winter, and will be debuting on April 16, 2024, all for a price of £21.56.

As for some of the recipes, the description for the book eludes to a few:



In Spring, enjoy a delicious Complete Breakfast made with fresh early spring rhubarb, followed by a filling Farmer's Lunch.



In Summer, snack on tasty Crab Cakes and, as a dessert, the almost unanimously adored Pink Cake.



In Fall, cozy up with some Pumpkin Soup and the Survival Burger.



In Winter, warm up with the seasonal Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, or the ever-odd Strange Bun!



There is also said to be a digital Kindle version for £8.99, if you would prefer not to purchase the hardcover physical edition.