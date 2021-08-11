Stardew Valley confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Yesterday, Microsoft had a lengthy [email protected] stream showing up upcoming indie games for the Xbox consoles. They had quite the few games to show and even a couple of surprises, and as you might assume also some Xbox Game Pass love.

One example of the latter was that Stardew Valley is now officially confirmed for Xbox Game Pass. In the unlikely event that you have missed this runaway indie hit, let's just say it offers farming, RPG, dating, economy, construction simulation, fishing and a whole lot more with gorgeous pixel graphics.

While we don't know exactly when it will be added, it was revealed that it is being added this fall.