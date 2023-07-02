Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley coming to Apple Arcade in July

As is Slay the Spire, Ridiculous Fishing, and crucially ... Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Apple has announced the next batch of titles that will be coming to its Apple Arcade service. Leading the charge will be Stardew Valley, with the life-simulation game coming to subscribers in its entirety all as part of the subscription.

Otherwise, Apple Arcade users can look forward to Slay the Spire, Ridiculous Fishing, Lego Duplo World, and the brand new life-simulation game, Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

A bunch of currently available games are also being updated this month as well, with Mini Motorways, Mini Metro, MasterChef: Let's Cook, Cut the Rope Remastered, and Jetpack Joyride getting additional content and features.

Lastly, a few games will be leaving Apple Arcade, with these being A Monster's Expedition, Next Stop Nowhere, and World's End Club.

Which new Apple Arcade game will you be playing first?

Stardew Valley

