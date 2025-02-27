Stardew Valley celebrates 9 years with latest patch coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

It seems unbelievable, but it's been no less than nine years since an unknown developer named Eric Barone (ConcernedApe) released his little Harvest Moon-inspired project, Stardew Valley. Since then we've had endless adventures on our little farm and around Pelican Village, exploring its environment and building a community among its neighbours. Stardew Valley could easily be one of the (if not the) most important indies of the decade.

And to celebrate this anniversary, ConcernedApe has taken the opportunity to release the recent patch 1.6.15.1, which was already deployed on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, on Nintendo Switch. This time it doesn't bring any new content, items or crops, but fixes a bunch of small bugs and fixes some optimisation issues.

This won't be the last update to come to the Valley, because its creator, even if he's now back to focusing on his next project Haunted Chocolatier, will continue to update Stardew Valley "for the rest of his life". You can see the list of release notes for Stardew Valley update 1.6.15.1 below.

Stardew Valley patch 1.6.15.1 patch notes for Stardew Valley