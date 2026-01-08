StarCraft shooter reported to revealed by Blizzard at BlizzCon in September

HQ

We're expecting 2026 to be a big year for Xbox to align with its 25th anniversary, but clearly it could also be a rather large year for one of its subsidiaries, namely Blizzard. A new report from Windows Central, that expands on past reported claims from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in his book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Futuire of Blizzard Entertainment, states that at BlizzCon 2026 in September, we could see the Californian developer revealing plenty of promising things, including a headline affair that shines the spotlight back on one of its most famous series.

The big point of note is that a StarCraft shooter could be the major project being revealed at the show, with the report alleging that this will be a third-person shooter, perhaps one with open-world elements if a job posting is to be believed.

Beyond this, it's suggested that the major event that only comes around infrequently these days and not annually as used to be the case, will also be the place that the next Diablo IV expansion is presented (it's worth remembering that Lord of Hatred launches in April), as is World of Warcraft's The Last Titan expansion.

There will no doubt also be news from Overwatch 2 and Heartstone as well, although this may be more traditional and lower-scale information that coincides with fresh and updated content to the ongoing games.