StarCraft II's ESL Pro Tour is being discontinued

It goes to show the level of quality and the interest that still surrounds the StarCraft brand that despite StarCraft II launching in 2010, it still has an active and healthy esports scene. Although perhaps not as healthy as it once was.

We say this because the ESL has decided to discontinue the StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour for 2025 and beyond. The reason for this has been outlined in a statement that notes that securing long-term commitments and investments has been challenging, and that maintaining a year-long calendar is no longer viable.

"The EPT was built with the goal of creating a long-term, sustainable competitive ecosystem for StarCraft II. The strong start of the circuit was supported by key ecosystem stakeholders, enabling a full-scale Pro Tour environment, providing a sense of stability for all involved parties and allowing esports professionals to fully dedicate their careers to StarCraft.

"However, securing long-term commitments to fund multiple events across the year became more challenging with time. As of today, we can no longer maintain the comprehensive ecosystem that has defined EPT - a year-long circuit featuring online and live events with high-quality broadcasts, comprehensive regional competition, and regular updates for competitive gameplay."

Over the years, the StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour has dished out over $6 million in prize money, crowned five world champions, 22 masters victors, and 58 open cup winners, held over 3,300 unique tournaments, and also presented over 48,000 matches. Needless to say, it's been a great run.

