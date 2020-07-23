StarCraft II's 10th anniversary celebrated with new update

You're watching Advertisements

They say that time flies when you're having fun and gosh it's been almost ten years since the first StarCraft II entry, Wings of Liberty, landed on PC. Since then the game has spawned a couple of major expansions, Legacy of the Void and Heart of the Swarm, and it has remained popular thanks to continued support and a healthy multiplayer scene.

With that being the case and given the game's impending anniversary, Blizzard has been preparing a content update for the real-time strategy classic. As detailed over on the official site, there are a bunch of additions coming to the game alongside a few tweaks and improvements.

For starters, there a bunch of changes to the editor mode (so many, in fact, that they warranted their own post). Players will now be able to make their custom campaigns, both solo and co-op, and many previously offline-only custom campaigns will now be made available to play through the Arcade.

There are also newly added campaign achievements across all missions in Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and Legacy of the Void (and the more recent Nova Covert Ops mission pack), and completing the challenge unlocks the Stone announcer pictured below. The devs have also tweaked prestige talents for co-op commanders, who can now be maxed out up to three times, which according to Blizz opens up "tons of new gameplay options and strategic decisions."

