LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

StarCraft II's 10th anniversary celebrated with new update

Custom campaigns and more added as Blizzard celebrates the sci-fi RTS's big birthday.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

They say that time flies when you're having fun and gosh it's been almost ten years since the first StarCraft II entry, Wings of Liberty, landed on PC. Since then the game has spawned a couple of major expansions, Legacy of the Void and Heart of the Swarm, and it has remained popular thanks to continued support and a healthy multiplayer scene.

With that being the case and given the game's impending anniversary, Blizzard has been preparing a content update for the real-time strategy classic. As detailed over on the official site, there are a bunch of additions coming to the game alongside a few tweaks and improvements.

For starters, there a bunch of changes to the editor mode (so many, in fact, that they warranted their own post). Players will now be able to make their custom campaigns, both solo and co-op, and many previously offline-only custom campaigns will now be made available to play through the Arcade.

There are also newly added campaign achievements across all missions in Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and Legacy of the Void (and the more recent Nova Covert Ops mission pack), and completing the challenge unlocks the Stone announcer pictured below. The devs have also tweaked prestige talents for co-op commanders, who can now be maxed out up to three times, which according to Blizz opens up "tons of new gameplay options and strategic decisions."

Are you still playing StarCraft II?

Starcraft II: Wings of LibertyStarcraft II: Wings of LibertyStarcraft II: Wings of LibertyStarcraft II: Wings of Liberty
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Related texts

Starcraft II: Wings of LibertyScore

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

It's been twelve years since the first Starcraft, and it's finally time to face the Zerg again. Our Swedish editor Petter Hegevall has been playing like crazy and is now ready to give his impressions...



Loading next content