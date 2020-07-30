Cookies

news
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

StarCraft II gets a 10th anniversary patch

Blizzard Entertainment is breathing new life into the iconic strategy title StarCraft II via a 10th-anniversary patch.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic real-time strategy StarCraft II today, Blizzard has released a new patch that is touted as its "the biggest patch to date". There are updates on the Galaxy Map Editor, new campaign achievements, new prestige talents for every co-op commander.

On top of that, StarCraft II esports enthusiasts can watch War Chest Team League, an all-star league that brings nine teams together and you can watch it here. Blizzard is also bringing a series of new short stories set in the Koprulu Sector. Players can unlock a new announcer, Protoss-playing mastermind White-Ra for free by logging in at any time between now through August 10.

You can see all the details of the StarCraft II 10th Anniversary patch here and check out the trailer above and the screenshots below. Are you going to celebrate it by playing?

REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

It's been twelve years since the first Starcraft, and it's finally time to face the Zerg again. Our Swedish editor Petter Hegevall has been playing like crazy and is now ready to give his impressions...



