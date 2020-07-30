StarCraft II gets a 10th anniversary patch

You're watching Advertisements

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic real-time strategy StarCraft II today, Blizzard has released a new patch that is touted as its "the biggest patch to date". There are updates on the Galaxy Map Editor, new campaign achievements, new prestige talents for every co-op commander.

On top of that, StarCraft II esports enthusiasts can watch War Chest Team League, an all-star league that brings nine teams together and you can watch it here. Blizzard is also bringing a series of new short stories set in the Koprulu Sector. Players can unlock a new announcer, Protoss-playing mastermind White-Ra for free by logging in at any time between now through August 10.

You can see all the details of the StarCraft II 10th Anniversary patch here and check out the trailer above and the screenshots below. Are you going to celebrate it by playing?