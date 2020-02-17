Starcraft Ghost reemerges through leaked development build

Blizzard's perhaps most longed-for title since its announcement and later cancellation Starcraft Ghost has resurfaced once again, this time through gameplay videos of a presumed leaked development build. The game, which was set to have players following former Terra Dominion agent Nova, is but a ghost at this point (pun most certainly intended), but those wanting to visit times of old and experience parts of a game that will probably never be can check out a video of the build here.

The leaked content was found by Andrew Borman who posted it to Twitter, stating "Note that this is not from me, has nothing to do with my work, and was posted anonymously throughout various Xbox groups".