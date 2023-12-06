Starbreeze's next game is based on Dungeons and Dragons

HQ

The Swedish developer, Starbreeze, is not only struggling with Payday 3, but also has big plans for the future. This was announced yesterday at the unveiling of Project Baxter, a multiplayer game based on Dungeons and Dragons. CEO Tobias Sjögren said the following about the game:

"It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze - both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, 'play it your way' and infinite replayability. When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects"

"Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I'm incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026."

Just like the Payday series, this is a game built around the GAAS model, and is planned to be released on all major platforms in 2026 with crossplay (thankfully). So for any fantasy-thirsty individuals out there, this could be well worth keeping an eye on!