Starbreeze takes control of Payday 3's publishing rights

Payday 3's developer Starbreeze has fully acquired the publishing rights for the game from Plaion. The agreement saw Starbreeze carry out a directed share issue of 147,676,204 class B shares, to the tune of SEK 33 million (around £2.6 million).

"This agreement enables Starbreeze to fully acquire the publishing rights to PAYDAY 3 from Plaion, significantly accelerate our content development roadmap, and pursue broader strategic opportunities for the PAYDAY franchise as a whole," said Starbreeze board member Thomas Lindgren.

While this may end the current agreement between the developer and Plaion, this also lays the groundwork for collaboration elsewhere down the line, specifically for future Payday projects, as Starbreeze notes.

Payday 3 has had quite the troubled release. First launching to a mixed reception at best, the game has since been trying to claw back its fans. We'll have to see if an accelerated content roadmap can bring more people into the heisting experience, but as of now, the power is all with Starbreeze.

Payday 3 is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.