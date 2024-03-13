Starbreeze is hunting for a new boss

HQ

Starbreeze's latest blockbuster, Payday 3, hasn't fared too well, with high expectations not being realised. Critics and players alike have been unsure about the sequel which, in stark contrast to its predecessor, has failed to gain much of a foothold.

The situation is really bleak and on Steam you rarely see more than 300 simultaneous players, compared to almost 78,000 six months ago. Something that has obviously made Starbreeze's board and investors tired.

Today it was announced that CEO Tobias Sjögren has left the developer and that Starbreeze is actively seeking new leadership. A spokesperson from the board thanked Sjögren for the three years he has worked and said the following:

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Tobias Sjögren for his achievements during the past three years,"

Instead, Juergen Goeldner, one of the board members, will now temporarily take over the role as head of Starbreeze. Something he commented on himself in a statement and said:

"Starbreeze has a strong history of developing and publishing games globally. After launching Payday 3, the company is well-positioned to leverage the strengths of the organization to monetize and develop the IP portfolio. I am looking forward to assuming an operative position and, together with the management, ensure the execution of this strategy."

