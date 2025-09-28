Starbreeze apologies after hiking up Payday 2 DLC prices

HQ

Usually, as games get older they get a little cheaper. That turned out not to be the case for Payday 2, which recently raised the price of the entire Infamous Collection DLC pack by ~$50. Then, as a "cost-effective alternative," developer Starbreeze introduced a DLC subscription system, where it costs $5 a month or $20 for 6 months.

Fans are not happy to say the least, and Payday 2 is currently enjoying a Mixed recent review rating on Steam. While the plan was to give players "more choice," the players themselves instead see it as an opportunity for them to be forced into the subscription model.

"We dropped the ball on coordinating internally and communicating with our community properly," head of commercial at Starbreeze Gustav Nisser told Game Developer. "The negative reaction makes complete sense, and the community has made it clear how the price change and its timing looks from the outside. We agree with the community, we messed up on this one, and we have reverted the price on the bundle effective immediately."

The increase in price of the Infamous Collection DLC comes from a reduction in the bundle discount for buying it, which dropped from 52% to 33%. While fans see this as directly related to the subscription introduction, Nisser says this wasn't the plan. "In hindsight we should have realized how it would seem," he added. "Since the bundle only charges for the items you don't own, and the bundle discount is cumulative with any other discounts (i.e. discounts on the included items), the actual full price of the bundle can vary significantly."

Currently, the base game for Payday 2 is on sale and is cheap as chips, but if you want all the game's content, maybe it's best to wait until this blows over.