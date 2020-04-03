Starborne enters open beta after its 5-year-long alpha stage

Solid Clouds' strategic MMORTS Starborne has, after a five-year-long alpha stage consisting of nine builds, officially launched itself into open beta just recently and now, everyone can sign up to play the vast sci-fi strategy game. The developer states it has taken all the input from alpha players to build a beta-ready/worthy experience and if you're interested in checking it out you can sign up here.

The new map added to the game brings safer starting zones for new players to get acclimated and higher resource-yielding areas, making the game more player-friendly.

If you wish to learn more, take a look at the key beta features as well as the new trailer below.



Map Pins for visual empire planning



Handcrafted map from the ground up



Take your first steps onto the frontier with the debut of an In-game tutorial



Reduced alliance size for increased cohesion



Badges to commemorate progress and achievements



Interact with new mysterious alien artefacts, vortexes and broken planets on the frontier



Hundreds of hours of ambient soundscapes,



Traversing to the more unique regions of the map is now further emphasized by special camera effects



UI Overhaul



Win through three distinct victory conditions: military prowess, industrial efficiency or domain control.



Game rounds are now 10 weeks. Alliances leading the charge, in each victory condition, at the end of the round will claim the ultimate prize

