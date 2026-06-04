Star Wars Zero Company release date has been leaked, supposedly set for late August debut

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It has been confirmed that the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 5 will be the location where we'll get to hear more about Bit Reactor's upcoming strategy title, Star Wars Zero Company. You may have hoped for more news in line with Star Wars Day in early May, but that didn't end up being the case. Fortunately, the wait won't be much longer.

As for what we should expect from Star Wars Zero Company's presence at Summer Game Fest, it looks like the release date for the game will be shared. We say this as notorious leaker Dealabs has published a new report that claims the game will debut on August 27, with the confirmation to be shared tomorrow evening.

It's also claimed there will be two editions of the game, with a Standard Edition priced at $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on consoles, plus a Deluxe Edition that will be $10 more on both occasions. It's unclear what the more expensive edition of the game will offer.

Stay tuned for more as clearly Bit Reactor will have a big part to play in tomorrow's event.