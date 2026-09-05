Star Wars Zero Company modder restores four cut missions

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There are a lot of missions in Star Wars Zero Company. It might almost be surprising to hear that developer Bit Reactor had planned even more for us to complete, but one modder has proven just that, by restoring four almost completed missions to the game.

Modder Cafiso over on the Star Wars Zero Company Nexus has added their Restored Operations project, which adds two new missions to Courtsilius and two more on Anaxes. These missions were sat in the game files but were never registered to the mission table, according to Cafiso. It's easy to see why in screenshots, as the missions don't have finished textures. Otherwise, they're completely playable, even if they look a bit janky.

No mod can apparently fix this, as the art simply doesn't exist. It's possible that in time a modder could add their own textures, but we'll have to wait and see. Already, the Star Wars Zero Company Nexus is popping off with a lot of interesting projects, from adding new head options for your characters to letting you learn a language as you play with dual-subtitle options.