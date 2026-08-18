Star Wars Zero Company gives us one final trailer ahead of launch next week

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Star Wars Zero Company, the game that marries the universe of Star Wars and the tactical gameplay of XCOM, is almost upon us. Ahead of launch on the 27th of August, BitReactor and EA have given us one last trailer, showcasing the game's cinematic story as well as some titbits of strategic gameplay.

In the depths of the Clone Wars, a mysterious new faction threatens planets and entire systems in the Infinite Coil. Its leader, Fathom, is obsessed with a plague that gives people special abilities, and it's up to us and our plucky band of renegades, rejects, and Republic loyalists to take them down.

Star Wars Zero Company's final trailer also homes in on some more of our companions, teasing their relationships with our lead hero Hawks and their abilities in combat. We see Kabb Uppercutt hitting his signature move, and watch our Mandalorian friend mow down battle droids without breaking a sweat.

If you want some more in-depth thoughts on how it feels to play Star Wars Zero Company, you can check out our preview of the game here, and the final trailer is below: