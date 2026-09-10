Star Wars Zero Company directors explain how the game incorporated signature Star Wars sounds

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There are few sci-fi franchises out there that can immediately make you think of their signature sounds like Star Wars can. The noise of a lightsaber being activated, the mechanical footsteps of droids marching towards you in a perfect regiment. A Star Wars video game has to sound right to feel right, and that's something game director Greg Foertsch and animation director Héctor Antúnez knew right from the beginning.

In order to make that sound happen, it of course involved collaboration with Lucasfilm. "Sound and visual are super important to both Lucasfilm and us, right? It's a place where we very much align, given my background and Hector's background. And, you know, we come from the content side. And then, so when it comes to sound, again, it's a place that can sometimes not get the love that it deserves." Foertsch said.

He went onto describe the partnership with Lucasfilm as "a really collaborative relationship," as the developers at Bit Reactor worked alongside them to make Zero Company sound as good as the movies. "Our audio director, Griffin, works directly with those guys, make sure that the audio that we're putting in the game and the sound design stays within the boundaries and also pushes it, right? Especially when we create something new and that it fits inside of the existing galaxy. You know, but they've been, you know, the audio part of this has been supported really well from the Lucas side of things," he continued.

The end result is, as Foertsch says, "exceptional." Find out more about Star Wars Zero Company's audio, story, visuals, and more in the full interview below: