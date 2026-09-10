Star Wars Zero Company directors address whether the game will come to other platforms

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While at Gamescom, we saw the release of Star Wars Zero Company take place, and the game has largely gone down a treat with Star Wars and tactics fans alike. High review scores on both the press and fan sides of the coin, and plenty of players sees Bit Reactor take a strong step forward with its debut title.

In our interview with game director Greg Foertsch and animation director Héctor Antúnez, we couldn't help but ask whether there were plans to get as many people as possible playing Star Wars Zero Company. It's out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but we wondered if there was the possibility of the game landing on new platforms. Steam Deck verification, for example, or a possible port to Nintendo Switch 2 down the road.

"Right now, it's not verified on Steam Deck, but it is something that we're very much aware of at the moment. We've been so focused on getting this out and making sure there's quality on the other platforms," said Foertsch. "We'll see. We'll see where we end up, but right now we've just been really focused on the three major ones that we were dealing with at the moment."

Right now, the folks at Bit Reactor have definitely earned themselves a moment's rest, as Star Wars Zero Company continues to introduce new fans to the tactics genre, and give us a cinematic adventure in the Clone Wars era. If you want to find out how it all came about, check out our full interview below: