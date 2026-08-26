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Star Wars is a secret passion of mine. I remember recording the original Star Wars films on VHS tapes when they were shown on TV2 back in the day, and we watched those tapes until they were so worn out that the picture quality eventually became so poor you could hardly watch the films anymore. These days, the series is a bit hit and miss for me, just as it is for many. I enjoyed Andor and parts of The Mandalorian, but there are some series I haven't even bothered to start. So it was exciting to get a review code for Star Wars: Zero Company, which, judging by the trailers I'd seen, seemed right up my street. "XCOM in the Star Wars universe" sounded exactly the sort of thing my discerning taste would enjoy, but what's more, it's a premise most people can grasp straight away. It just makes sense.

Zero Company is set whilst The Clone Wars are still in full swing. It's the period when Anakin Skywalker is still on the Republic's side, and when everything (spoilers) hasn't completely fallen apart yet. In the midst of this fascinating period, you play as Hawk, a former Republic officer who now leads a group of mercenaries and specialists who undertake missions whenever someone pays enough, or whenever the galaxy is once again on the brink of collapse, which it often is in Star Wars. The group quickly gets embroiled in a conflict with the cult known as The Infinite Coil, which has these creepy insects that bite prospective members; if you survive that, you're deemed worthy. However, you also contract a sort of plague that disfigures your skin, but in return grants you superhuman powers. This cult quickly becomes a threat to the Republic, and you're therefore hired to wipe them out at any cost.

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It's a brilliant premise that doesn't necessarily follow the Star Wars series' eternal fascination with the Jedi. They're in the game, but it's not just about lightsabers, cloaks, and people talking very seriously about the balance of the Force. Almost every race and faction you could imagine turns up in one way or another, and that gives the game a more down-to-earth feel, which I really appreciate. It feels more like Star Wars' version of 'boots on the ground', where people are in debt, have past traumas, make dodgy deals, and try to survive in a galaxy that constantly seems three seconds away from yet another catastrophe.

Along the way, you pick up a whole host of different characters, each with their own story, and who in one way or another have come into contact with The Infinite Coil and their misdeeds. I love these characters and the way they're all woven into the story. You grow attached to them as you go along, even if the voice acting is a bit hit-and-miss. My favourite was the otherwise ice-cold Cly Kullervo, a no-nonsense Mandalorian who softens up a bit as the story progresses. She's a fascinating character with her own demons, which you have to help her fight. What's more, she's really cool to play as. She's a Mandalorian, and she has the abilities typical of that class, which are great fun to use. The story in Star Wars: Zero Company is quite entertaining overall and carries you through the rather lengthy narrative.

The entire story is structured around missions you're sent on, so you know the format. There's a map of the galaxy where you select missions, and here there are three menus to navigate. You can choose a map showing your influence in the galaxy; the higher it is, the more rewards you receive, which you can use to upgrade your soldiers. These might include new weapons, new abilities, credits, and so on. You gain influence through the other two menus. In one of them, you can send your soldiers out on missions without taking part in them yourself. You're given choices and can decide which soldiers take on which tasks. These missions are then simulated and can end well or badly. If they end well, you gain influence in the sector where they take place, and if they end badly, your soldiers may return wounded, after which they'll need to spend some time in the infirmary.

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There's a specific number of these missions you can undertake each day, and once you've run out, there are missions you can lead yourself with a squad of your chosen soldiers. This synergy between the different mission types works absolutely brilliantly, and I love winning a new weapon in a simulation, which I can then take with me on a real mission straight away. It gives you a real sense everything is interconnected, and that you're actually building up your little squad over time, rather than just jumping from level to level without any context.

The live missions, however, are the flesh and blood of Star Wars: Zero Company, and this is where you really need to use your strategic skills. If you've played XCOM, you'll have a rough idea of what to expect. There are, however, certain differences. There's no fog of war obscuring the entire map, which means you can plan much better than in XCOM. You know when reinforcements are coming and where they're coming from, so you can always think two steps ahead. I really enjoyed that. It makes the game a bit less brutal, but also more tactical in a way that makes you feel clever when a plan works.

It's not quite as merciless as XCOM, and I perhaps missed, on the odd occasion, the feeling a single really bad decision could cause the whole mission to collapse like a poorly constructed Jawa tent. On the other hand, it also makes the game more accessible and less stressful to play. You're still punished if you play stupidly, but the game doesn't feel as though it's lurking behind the sofa with a hammer, just because you moved one soldier two squares the wrong way. It's a balance I actually quite like. It's also worth noting there are plenty of ways to tweak the difficulty level; for example, you can enable permadeath for all your characters. If they die in combat, they die, and the story unfolds accordingly. It's absolutely mad.

What's more, your soldiers have different classes and abilities you can utilise depending on the situations you find yourself in. I decided Hawk should excel at long range, so I equipped him with a sniper rifle. Cly Kullervo, as I mentioned earlier, has a jetpack that makes her very mobile, and she's really good at flying close to incoming reinforcements, decimating them with her blaster and then flying off again. I called it the "sting-and-go" tactic. In, strike, out again, and then the enemy can just stand there fuming at the wrong end of the map.

That's what I really like about the structure of Star Wars: Zero Company. Every single soldier feels unique, and they can be used in many scenarios in a way that feels completely natural. There's absolutely no doubt about what each of them is good at, which was sometimes a problem for me in XCOM. It's generally entertaining, and you're constantly finding yourself in new situations you have to adapt to. That adaptation is really fun, because you get to feel like a tactical little brain-spider sitting in the middle of the web, pulling the right strings.

What's more, every single soldier can be upgraded in so many ways it's almost overwhelming. There are "bonds", which mean that a positive relationship between two soldiers can lead to both of them gaining new positive abilities. There are standard XP points, which upgrade your soldiers' abilities. There are upgrades for your hideout, so you can provide better training for your soldiers, and you can upgrade your access to the black market, where you can buy new equipment. As mentioned, there's a lot to keep track of, but fortunately there are also limits to how much you can do in a day. This means that whilst you might have a lot ahead of you, you never get completely overwhelmed by the systems. You're allowed to take one bite of the bantha at a time.

The presentation also captures the Star Wars spirit quite well. It isn't the most visually stunning game I've seen this year, and the pop-in does detract somewhat, but the sounds of blasters, droids, spaceships, and the various planets really add to the atmosphere. The music and sound design constantly steer the experience in the right direction, and although it isn't always quite as cinematic as one might dream of, it feels like Star Wars. Just seen from the perspective of the soldiers, smugglers, and mercenaries, rather than from the polished floors of the Jedi Temple. It's an angle I really like.

However, the pop-in is a problem on PC as it stands, and the textures load a bit slowly, which can be slightly distracting when the world is otherwise trying to be cinematic and Star Wars-esque. I also had a couple of missions that went a bit wrong, and where I had to restart. The more generic missions you can undertake can also be rather monotonous, and after a few hours you've tried most variations of them. It can easily end up with a little "hmpf, this level again" when you're sent into a mission that looks like something you've already completed several times before. Fortunately, the more important story missions are far more varied and offer plenty of variety, and they carry far more weight in the overall picture.

So if you're a fan of turn-based tactical games and XCOM, this is absolutely the game for you. It's generally more accessible, but can also become as challenging as you want it to be. At the same time, BitReactor matches XCOM with solid storytelling, fantastic characters, and an atmosphere that's layered on thick.

Zero Company isn't flawless - few games are - but as a "first salvo" from this studio, I sincerely hope it does well; it feels a bit like an anomaly amidst EA's uncertain future. This really is a solid tactical, turn-based strategy game with a great story, good characters, and a universe that feels like Star Wars from a slightly different and grittier angle. It's got real potential!