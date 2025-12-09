Star Wars will have a digital collectible card game for PC and mobile devices

HQ

Are you a fan of collectible card games and do you like Star Wars? If the answer is yes to either or both of these, we've got great news for you.

Lucasfilm Games has partnered with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab to develop a new Star Wars digital collectible card game. The game will focus on both the classic TGC competition and battle system as well as card collecting inspired by a galaxy far, far away. In the press release, both the CEO of CCG Lab and Zero36 Studio commented on the project as follows:

"As a trailblazing game development studio, CCG Lab brings a deep well of creativity and passion to this project," said Cory Jones, CEO of CCG Lab. "Our mission is to craft an experience that captures the thrill, adventure, and heart of Star Wars—a game that feels instantly familiar yet constantly surprising. Together with Zero36 Studio and Lucasfilm Games, we're creating something truly exciting for players and fans alike—an experience that celebrates the joy of play in the galaxy far, far away."

For its part, Zero36 Studio boasts a proven track record and deep expertise in competitive gaming products. "The opportunity to develop a game for the Star Wars galaxy is a profound honor for our studio," said Hades Lu, Head of Zero36 Studio. "Our team is dedicated to creating an immersive journey worthy of the Star Wars legacy, one we truly believe will capture the hearts of fans across the galaxy."

What do you expect this upcoming Star Wars digital card game to be like?