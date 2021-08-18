Star Wars: Visions gets an official trailer

HQ

Disney has really been all in on the Star Wars brand these past few years, with its creation of new shows and movies, appearing both in cinemas and on Disney Plus. For the most part, it seems like it's the Disney Plus content that has been better received among Star Wars fans, with The Mandalorian and the last season of the Clone Wars leading that charge. Which is why it's exciting to see that Disney has tons of other Disney Plus Star Wars content coming, the next being an anime show called Visions.

The show has seen seven Japanese studios given the chance to create their own stories in the universe, and what that has made for is a really unique looking Star Wars production, something quite unlike anything we've ever seen before.

We do have a trailer for the show, which you can watch below, although it doesn't exactly provide that much detail on what each of the stories will be about. It sure does feature some impressive animation, however, and the English cast of voices is pretty stacked, including David Harbour, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Lucy Liu, Temuera Morrison, among a few others big names.

As for when the show will land, it will start streaming on Disney Plus from September 22, and will have nine episodes to look forward to. Take a look at the English dubbed or the Japanese trailer below.

HQ