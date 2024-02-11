Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is returning theatres this May to celebrate its 25th anniversary

With its 25th anniversary fast approaching, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is returning to theatres for a limited time on 3rd May 2024. The announcement was shared by StarWars.com, along with a gorgeous new poster from artist Matt Ferguson.

The Phantom Menace first hit theatres on 19th May 1999 and kickstarted a new prequel trilogy of films in the Star Wars universe. The film might be divisive amongst fans but it delivered us iconic moments such as pod racing, the introduction of Jar Jar Binks, and the absolute banger that is Duel of the Fates.

This isn't the first time that The Phantom Menace has returned to the big screen. In 2014, the prequel film was shown in 3D to celebrate its 15th anniversary.