Star Wars: The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion has been delayed a week ahead of launch

Earlier this year, BioWare revealed that Star Wars: The Old Republic would be getting a new expansion this holiday season, an expansion known as Legacy of the Sith. It was since revealed that the update would be coming on December 14, giving The Old Republic fans plenty to look forward to over Xmas, however that is no longer the case, as a week ahead of the expansion's planned launch date, it has been delayed by a couple of months.

Revealed in an update post, BioWare has made the decision to delay Legacy of the Sith until February 15, 2022, with the reason behind the delay simply noted as the developer needing more time to deliver it.

"Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We're focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve."

BioWare has noted that the expansion will be returning to the Public Test Server this week, without any of the story content of course, so that it can go through another round of testing and feedback to ensure it does make the February release date.