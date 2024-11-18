Star Wars: The Old Republic sees players face off against Darth Malgus once more in new story content

HQ

I've been fascinated by Star Wars: The Old Republic ever since those cinematic trailers we got before the game's release. Some of the best Star Wars content in decades and it was just some trailers for an MMO. But what an MMO it turned out to be, one that still gets substantial updates to this day.

The new 7.6 update once more sees a bunch of new content drop in Star Wars: The Old Republic. First off, there's new story content for you to enjoy, as you and your Alliance try to stop Darth Malgus and his nefarious plans.

Also, additional dynamic encounters will be spread across worlds, meaning you should find a map refreshing no matter how many hours you have in the game. New hairstyles, mini pets, and more are on their way too, and you can check the full list of changes here.

The story missions will arrive next year, while other content in the update will begin rolling out in December.