Star Wars, The Hobbit, and Paddington alumni join the cast of Fallout Season 3

HQ

As Fallout continues to be one of Prime Video's biggest successes, we're seeing more and more big names arrive for the show. In its third season, three new stars have been confirmed, including Manny Jacinto, Emily Mortimer, and Thomasin McKenzie.

Jacinto is most recently known for playing The Stranger in the Star Wars series The Acolyte. Following the show's cancellation, it's good to see Jacinto back in action. Mortimer has starred in countless well-known films and TV shows, but people will likely recognise her for her most recent stint as the new Mrs. Brown for Paddington in Peru. McKenzie may be known for her roles in Old, Jojo Rabbit, and Last Night in Soho, but she also had a part as Astrid in The Hobbit films.

It's unknown who these three will be playing when they do arrive in The Wasteland, as Amazon didn't reveal that information in the social post announcing their inclusion. However, with war on the horizon in New Vegas, it's possible we'll see a couple of them playing new villains, or perhaps handy assistants as Lucy and Maximus try and avoid total destruction set about by the conflict between the NCR and Caesar's Legion.