Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch actors return in Zero Company's voice cast

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The voice cast has been revealed for Star Wars Zero Company, and to make this Clone Wars story feel a little more at home in the wider universe, we'll be getting some cameos from some stars of the animated Clone Wars series and its spin-off The Bad Batch.

As confirmed in a press release from Bit Reactor, the Zero Company Operatives as well as a wider cast of cameos have been revealed. This is noted to only include some of the overall cast, so perhaps we can expect even more surprises along the way. The cast revealed so far can be seen below:

Zero Company Operatives:





Captain Hawks: Jonathan Freeman (M) / Erica Luttrell (F)



Trick: Dee Bradley Baker



Kabb Uppercut: JB Blanc



Jae Mordant: Judy Alice Lee



Tel-Rea 'Tel' Vokoss: Nicole Rainteau



Cly Kullervo: Alex McKenna



Luco Bronc: Jason Spisak



Cast & Cameos:





Bennic Halloren: Leo Howard



Runa Blask: Vic Michaelis



Neesh Renark: Jim Pirri



M-3VO, "Meevo": DC Douglas



Anakin Skywalker: Matt Lanter



Gorga: Kevin Michael Richardson



Fathom: Rekha Sharma



Typhon: Hunter Smith



Visser: Dylan Kenin



We knew that Anakin Skywalker was going to appear in the game from a recent trailer, but it's nice to see Matt Lantern back in the role. Dee Bradley Baker made his fame in a variety of legendary voice roles, but he had the largest cast of characters as he played every clone in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Members of the cast, alongside the game's developers, will appear at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday, so keep your eyes peeled for more news.