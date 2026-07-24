Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch actors return in Zero Company's voice cast
Matt Lantern makes his return as Anakin Skywalker, and Dee Bradley Baker is featuring as Trick.
The voice cast has been revealed for Star Wars Zero Company, and to make this Clone Wars story feel a little more at home in the wider universe, we'll be getting some cameos from some stars of the animated Clone Wars series and its spin-off The Bad Batch.
As confirmed in a press release from Bit Reactor, the Zero Company Operatives as well as a wider cast of cameos have been revealed. This is noted to only include some of the overall cast, so perhaps we can expect even more surprises along the way. The cast revealed so far can be seen below:
Zero Company Operatives:
- Captain Hawks: Jonathan Freeman (M) / Erica Luttrell (F)
- Trick: Dee Bradley Baker
- Kabb Uppercut: JB Blanc
- Jae Mordant: Judy Alice Lee
- Tel-Rea 'Tel' Vokoss: Nicole Rainteau
- Cly Kullervo: Alex McKenna
- Luco Bronc: Jason Spisak
Cast & Cameos:
- Bennic Halloren: Leo Howard
- Runa Blask: Vic Michaelis
- Neesh Renark: Jim Pirri
- M-3VO, "Meevo": DC Douglas
- Anakin Skywalker: Matt Lanter
- Gorga: Kevin Michael Richardson
- Fathom: Rekha Sharma
- Typhon: Hunter Smith
- Visser: Dylan Kenin
We knew that Anakin Skywalker was going to appear in the game from a recent trailer, but it's nice to see Matt Lantern back in the role. Dee Bradley Baker made his fame in a variety of legendary voice roles, but he had the largest cast of characters as he played every clone in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Members of the cast, alongside the game's developers, will appear at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday, so keep your eyes peeled for more news.