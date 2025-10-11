Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka actress comments on live-action series

HQ

Ahsoka might have started off as an animated character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but in recent years she has been portrayed in live-action, too. Ashley Eckstein brought the character to life in her voice work, and Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka in live-action.

Speaking to Ashley Eckstein at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, we asked about her take on the live-action series, and she's happy to see Ahsoka get some love in a different format. "Well, first of all, I love that Ahsoka has a live-action series. I think Rosario's doing a great job," she said.

"You know, in the beginning, Ahsoka was just this character, this snippy character that people thought she was going to die. They thought that after Clone Wars she was going to die. And to be honest, I think a lot of people, they didn't care about her. Now, people don't want her to die. They want Ahsoka to live. They want more. And so it's exciting."

Eckstein also talked about meeting Carla Tano, the Spanish voice of Ahsoka at Comic-Con recently, and you can hear more about that as well as get our full interview below: