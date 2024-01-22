Star Wars: The Bad Batch's final season gets trailer and premiere date

HQ

Lucasfilm has barely said a thing about Star Wars: The Bad Batch since we were told the third season would end the show in 2024, and now we know that's because they wanted the marketing campaign to short and sweet.

Because we've received a dramatic and explosive trailer revealing that season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut with 3 episodes on Disney+ the 21st of February. It might also give us an indication of how the titled group will meet its end, as Asajj Ventress makes a surprise return that doesn't seem especially friendly. It doesn't sound like the show will end on a very dark note, however, as the last of the 15 episodes is called "The Cavalry Has Arrived" and comes to the streaming service on the 1st of May.