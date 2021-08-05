Star Wars: The Bad Batch will get a second season in 2022

We're now just one week away from the last episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and it seems like many have enjoyed spending more time with Crosshair, Echo, Hunter, Tech, and Wrecker. That's why today's announcement is so great.

Lucasfilm reveals that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will get a second season on Disney+ in 2022. The company does understandably, considering the first season isn't done yet, not want to say more than that, but we'll probably get an indication of what season two will be about at the end of next week's episode.