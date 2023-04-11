Star Wars: The Bad Batch will end with a third and final season

It was announced at the recent Star Wars Celebration Europe that Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be getting a third and final season premiering on Disney+ in 2024.

The series will pick up where Season 2 left off as Lucasfilm finishes this part of its grand Star Wars story. Following Clone Force 99, which consists mostly of defunct clones, the series shows how they survive when the Republic - now the Empire - turns against them and leaves them as wanted criminals.

We're unsure where Season 3 will leave The Bad Batch, but considering what we've seen before, it's likely we won't be seeing an entirely happy ending for the squad.