Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer reveals big premiere

It's been eight months since Disney announced the Bad Batch crew from The Clone Wars was getting its own show on Disney+, but we haven't heard or seen much from it since then besides getting details about the premiere. Now it's time to rectify that.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has just gotten its first trailer and you can see it at the bottom. I definitely recommend you do, because it makes it absolutely clear that Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair will be going on a wild, explosive and fun adventure. That's why it's all the more exciting to learn the premiere on May 4 will be 70 minutes long, so strap in for one hell of a start to this story.