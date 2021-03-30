Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer reveals big premiere

May 4 will not only be with us, but also give us a 70-minute episode filled with action and humour.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's been eight months since Disney announced the Bad Batch crew from The Clone Wars was getting its own show on Disney+, but we haven't heard or seen much from it since then besides getting details about the premiere. Now it's time to rectify that.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has just gotten its first trailer and you can see it at the bottom. I definitely recommend you do, because it makes it absolutely clear that Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair will be going on a wild, explosive and fun adventure. That's why it's all the more exciting to learn the premiere on May 4 will be 70 minutes long, so strap in for one hell of a start to this story.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer reveals big premiere


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy