Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 to arrive this fall

HQ

On the final day of the Star Wars Celebration for 2022, Disney took the chance to reveal what the future holds for its animated The Clone Wars spinoff series, The Bad Batch. Announced in a new trailer, we're told that the second season of this very show will be arriving in a few months on Disney+.

As for the exact date when Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 debuts, that remains unknown as all we are told is "this Fall," but considering the way that Disney likes to release new series on its streaming service, we can no doubt expect it to arrive sometime shortly after the live-action series Andor wraps up following its start on August 31.

Check out the announcement trailer for the new season of The Bad Batch below.