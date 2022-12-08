Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets new Season 2 trailer

The imperfect clones are back for new adventures early next year.

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the second season of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and it looks like it's going to be exciting for the series. The new season takes place months after the events on Kamino in the wake of the fall of the Republic, and this time we'll see both Captain Rex as well as Bail Organa, among other familiar faces.

You can check out the trailer below and the second season will premiere on Disney+ on January 4 next year. What did you think of the first season and do you plan on watching this second one?

