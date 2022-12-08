Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets new Season 2 trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the second season of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and it looks like it's going to be exciting for the series. The new season takes place months after the events on Kamino in the wake of the fall of the Republic, and this time we'll see both Captain Rex as well as Bail Organa, among other familiar faces.

You can check out the trailer below and the second season will premiere on Disney+ on January 4 next year. What did you think of the first season and do you plan on watching this second one?