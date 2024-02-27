Star Wars: The Acolyte star says the show will honour and challenge Star Wars and ideas around the Force

Amandla Stenberg, the 25-year-old actress who got her start playing Rue in The Hunger Games, is gearing up for her debut in a galaxy far, far away. Set long before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes us through a shadowy story set in the High Republic era.

Stenberg is heading up the series, and recently spoke with C California magazine about her trepidations joining the franchise, and what she hopes Star Wars: The Acolyte will be able to accomplish for fans.

"I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used," she said. "We try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question. The idea is to kind of honour the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

A lot of fans will already have their hackles up about the idea of anything being changed in their precious Star Wars, but even if some of the recent shows haven't always hit the mark, there will still be an audience for whatever comes next. It is Star Wars, after all.