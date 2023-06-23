Star Wars: The Acolyte signs franchise's first transgender actress

The upcoming series of Star Wars: The Acolyte is moving forward with production, where we will relive the High Republic era in Disney and Lucasfilm's galactic saga.

In these times, centuries before the Skywalker saga, the Jedi were at their peak and were the dominant force, but the Dark Side lurked in the shadows, ready to strike a blow that would shake the peace.

"More civilized times", as Obi Wan Kenobi would have described them, and which will also reflect the general feeling of today's society, because in The Acolyte we will see the first transgender actress of the franchise. According to The Direct, the production company has signed the British actress Abigail Thorn to play Ensign Eurus, a new character about whom we know nothing for now, except that she will appear alongside the other big acting names already confirmed for the series, which is supposed to premiere in 2024.

Signing a trans actress is one more reflection that big companies like Disney want to adapt to the new times and make the galaxy a welcoming and representative place for everyone, don't you think?