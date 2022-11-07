Star Wars: The Acolyte cast revealed

HQ

A lot of Star Wars fans have requested that we would get to visit other eras from George Lucas' galaxy (you know, the one that is far, far away) and leave the somewhat dysfunctional Skywalker family behind. And this is exactly what we'll do in the upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte, created by the showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

Here we will follow adventures set during the High Republic Era, which is when the Galactic Republic was at its height and the Jedi order made sure the galaxy was a safe haven for everyone. The official synopsis reads:

"The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The High Republic saw the Jedi Order at its prime, centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

Now the main cast has been revealed, including several interesting and also surprising choices:



Amandla Stenberg



Carrie-Anne Moss



Charlie Barnett



Dafne Keen



Dean-Charles Chapman



Jodie Turner-Smith



Lee Jung-jae



Manny Jacinto



Rebecca Henderson.



Star Wars: The Acolyte is expected to premiere next year on Disney+.