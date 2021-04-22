Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Part 2 lands on Oculus Quest this year

The biggest news from last night's Oculus Gaming Showcase was undoubtedly the reveal of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Part II, which will continue last year's immersive action adventure on Oculus Quest. The new chapter is in development, naturally, at ILMxLAB, the studio of which specialised in Disney VR experiences and that is also responsible for Vader Immortal.

Today's announcement was scarce in details, even though Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Part II is planned to release on Facebook's platform in 2021.

The game adds two new tales and expands on the concepts introduced by the original. According to the official description, one of the key characters will be Dok-Ondar, the Ithorian who runs the well-known Antiquity Den at Batuu. Batuu is the planet where most of the story of the first chapter was set, and here we have to underline that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, before becoming a VR game, already was a real-world experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Here's the very first picture of the project, with the collector next to his interpreter droid, both at Seezelslak's Cantina:

There's no fixed release date for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Part II for Oculus Quest in 2021 as of yet, but for those who need their Star Wars fix asap, Zen Studios' Star Wars Pinball VR is around the corner, as it releases on the platform (and on PSVR and Steam VR) on April 29, in a week's time.