Star Wars strategy game still in development

After hearing about the Mandalorian game being cancelled at Respawn, things didn't look good for the rest of EA's Star Wars projects. We know that we'll be getting a third game in the Star Wars Jedi universe, but other than that, a lot was unknown.

Bit Reactor, the developer working on a Star Wars strategy game for EA, has recently revealed that work hasn't been shut down on the title, and that it will continue as planned. "For those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week's news," the developer wrote on Twitter/X.

We're not sure what the Star Wars strategy game will look like or when we might get a chance to look at it, but for those fearing it had been lost along with the Mandalorian game, it seems we don't have to worry.