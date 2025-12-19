Star Wars: Starfighter has wrapped filming

HQ

While we'll be seeing Star Wars back in theatres after a long break next year for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first new Star Wars film to feature an all-new cast of characters to the franchise will be Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling. It's set for theatrical release in May 2027, but production has already finished.

That's according to director Shawn Levy, who shared on Instagram that production had wrapped. He shared an image of him running along the side wall of what appears to be a starship interior. Now, the film is heading for what is sure to be a lengthy post-production cycle, considering how many effects will be needed to bring a Star Wars movie to life.

Levy is keeping himself very busy as of late, wrapping up Stranger Things alongside the Duffer Brothers this year as well as working on Starfighter. The 2027 Star Wars feature is a standalone movie set roughly around 5 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Ryan Gosling will be joined by quite a star-studded cast, including Mia Goth, Amy Adams, Matt Smith, and more.