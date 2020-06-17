Star Wars: Squadrons PC specs revealed

Yesterday EA announced Star Wars: Squadrons, developed by EA Motive. The title is a space action shooter where you'll get to play as both the New Republic as well as the Galactic Empire. There's also multiplayer to enjoy. Usually, we get the PC recommendations at little closer to the actual release of the game, but EA has now decided to reveal specs for both with and without virtual reality.
Minimum (non-VR)
OS: Windows 10
Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X
Processor (Intel): Intel I5-7600
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent
Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 660 or Equivalent
DirectX: 11
Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard Drive Space: 30GB
Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)
OS: Windows 10
Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G
Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700
Memory: 16GB
Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent
Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 1060 or Equivalent
DirectX: 11
Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard Drive Space: 30GB
Recommended (VR)
OS: Windows 10
Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G
Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700
Memory: 16GB
Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent
Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 1070 or Equivalent
DirectX: 11
Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard Drive Space: 30GB
