Star Wars: Squadrons PC specs revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday EA announced Star Wars: Squadrons, developed by EA Motive. The title is a space action shooter where you'll get to play as both the New Republic as well as the Galactic Empire. There's also multiplayer to enjoy. Usually, we get the PC recommendations at little closer to the actual release of the game, but EA has now decided to reveal specs for both with and without virtual reality.

Minimum (non-VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel I5-7600

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 660 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): Geforce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Is your PC up for the task of running Star Wars: Squadrons in an enjoyable way?