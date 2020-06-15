Star Wars: Squadrons officially revealed

As promised, EA revealed its next Star Wars game today at 4 pm BST, and as we already knew, it is called Star Wars: Squadrons. As the name implies, it is all about space battles during the fierce war against the remains of the Galactic Empire after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The game is being developed by EA Motive who has plenty of fun content prepared for the game, including a singleplayer campaign as well as multiplayer (5v5 dogfights) and virtual reality support. Ian Frazier who is the Creative Director at Motive Studios, says:

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter. Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live."

Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the shoes of a New Republic pilot, and judging from the teaser released today, we can look forward to plenty of dogfights and more unusual battleships like Arquitens and Starhawk, which we're sure the fans will appreciate. We will also get to fight in the skies over new worlds like "the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan". But the story will take turns and tell everything from both the perspektives, which means that we'll also get to play as the Galactic Empire's famous and fierce Titan Squadron.

As you might have expected, as it seems to be standard these days, you will be able to customize you ship (X-wing and Tie variations, from what we've seen so far) with cosmetic items, but also tamper with engine and shields. Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 2 for $39,99 and it will also have crossplay.

So far it is only confirmed for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - but we would be very surprised if it wasn't also announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.