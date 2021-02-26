LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons, Madden and NHL coming to EA Play

It Takes Two is also coming to the service ahead of its launch on March 26.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

EA has revealed three new games that are about to be added to their subscription service EA Play in March and April. And we think this selection will make quite the few gamers happy.

First off is Madden NFL 21 which launches on March 2. Then you will be free to download and play digital football and perhaps see if you can change the result for Green Bay Packers who lost in the semi-finals against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won Super Bowl this year.

At a yet undisclosed date in March, we can also look forward to last year's success story Star Wars: Squadrons. We gave it a well deserved high grade in our review, and it offers better space battles than we've ever seen from George Lucas famous galaxy.

Finally, NHL 21 is also coming for EA Play as an addition in April. Why not take the opportunity to see if Vegas Golden Knights has what it takes to actually win the Stanley Cup this season?

EA also reminds us that It Takes Two launches on March 26, and everyone who has EA Play will of course get a head start as usual, although they haven't specified for how long and how many level's we'll be able to explore the game.

If you want to subscribe to EA Play, it is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. EA Play is also included with Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Related texts

Star Wars: SquadronsScore

Star Wars: Squadrons
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It kept me entertained for the duration of the campaign, and I really enjoyed the multiplayer, in particular, the more streamlined Dogfight mode."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy