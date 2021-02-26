Star Wars: Squadrons, Madden and NHL coming to EA Play

You're watching Advertisements

EA has revealed three new games that are about to be added to their subscription service EA Play in March and April. And we think this selection will make quite the few gamers happy.

First off is Madden NFL 21 which launches on March 2. Then you will be free to download and play digital football and perhaps see if you can change the result for Green Bay Packers who lost in the semi-finals against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won Super Bowl this year.

At a yet undisclosed date in March, we can also look forward to last year's success story Star Wars: Squadrons. We gave it a well deserved high grade in our review, and it offers better space battles than we've ever seen from George Lucas famous galaxy.

Finally, NHL 21 is also coming for EA Play as an addition in April. Why not take the opportunity to see if Vegas Golden Knights has what it takes to actually win the Stanley Cup this season?

EA also reminds us that It Takes Two launches on March 26, and everyone who has EA Play will of course get a head start as usual, although they haven't specified for how long and how many level's we'll be able to explore the game.

If you want to subscribe to EA Play, it is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. EA Play is also included with Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.