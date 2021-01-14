Star Wars: Squadrons is the frontrunner for Xbox Free Play Days this week

You're watching Advertisements

It's a mighty fine week for those who have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as no less than three titles are free to play for the Xbox consoles thanks to the Free Play Days program. The main draw by far is the relatively new and very entertaining Star Wars: Squadrons, which is accompanied by Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Yooka-Laylee.

Those are now free to download and play until Monday, and as usual, if you like any of them and wish to buy them - you'll get to keep your save file. As we reported earlier this week, the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (all formats) is also free to play until January 21, so we'd recommend you to try out something new this weekend.