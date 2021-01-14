Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is the frontrunner for Xbox Free Play Days this week

Dragon Ball FighterZ and Yooka-Laylee will also be on offer thanks to Free Play Days.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's a mighty fine week for those who have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as no less than three titles are free to play for the Xbox consoles thanks to the Free Play Days program. The main draw by far is the relatively new and very entertaining Star Wars: Squadrons, which is accompanied by Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Yooka-Laylee.

Those are now free to download and play until Monday, and as usual, if you like any of them and wish to buy them - you'll get to keep your save file. As we reported earlier this week, the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (all formats) is also free to play until January 21, so we'd recommend you to try out something new this weekend.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Related texts

Star Wars: SquadronsScore

Star Wars: Squadrons
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It kept me entertained for the duration of the campaign, and I really enjoyed the multiplayer, in particular, the more streamlined Dogfight mode."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy