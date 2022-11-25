Star Wars: Squadrons is free for PC until Thursday

HQ

Thanksgiving was celebrated in America yesterday, a tradition with which we in Europe are most familiar thanks to Black Friday. But big sales aren't the only way we're affected by the American holiday, because thanks to it, Epic Games Store put a little extra effort in this week's free game.

In fact, until Thursday next week, you can now download Star Wars: Squadrons for free, no holds barred, via Epic Games Store. Head over and do so quickly, at 17:00 (CET) on 1 December the game will be replaced with another free title.